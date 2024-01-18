Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Blast" Offers An Injection Of Color: Photos

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low is a phenomenal option. Although it may not have the same allure as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, it is still a great offering. The low-top silhouette can especially be worn during the warmer months. However, it is still a shoe that works all-year round if you prefer. There are always some amazing new colorways making their way to the market, and we have reported on a plethora of them. Now that the winter is here, sneakerheads are preparing for warmer months, which means new AJ1 Low colorways are arriving.

Thankfully, Jordan Brand has been great when it comes to giving fans a lot of variety. They are always upping their game in terms of new offerings. Whether it be more lowkey color schemes or something just a bit flashier, they definitely know what's up. That is especially true as it pertains to the "Pink Blast" model which can be seen below. Overall, this is a shoe that is going to turn some heads and could prove to be just a tad polarizing for some.

"Pink Blast" Air Jordan 1 Low

Firstly, the shoe is given a nice pink base that extends from the toe box to the tongue to the side panels. There is even some pink on the laces which is a pretty nice touch. Secondly, the overlays and the Nike swoosh are a bright shade of red that contrasts with the pink in an interesting way. A red outsole and wite midsole then finish the shoe off completely.

If you are a fan of this shoe and want to cop, you can do it right now over at Nike.com. This shoe is available in a plethora of sizes and will cost you $125 USD. Let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the latest releases from your favorite brands.

