Air Jordan 1 High MM “Jade Smoke” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High MM is a sought-after sneaker known for its classic silhouette and versatile style. It's a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its timeless design and comfortable fit. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Jade Smoke" colorway, featuring cream, white, and light green hues. This new colorway adds a fresh and vibrant twist to the iconic Air Jordan 1 High MM, making it stand out even more.

The combination of cream, white, and light green creates a unique and eye-catching look for the sneakers. It's a perfect choice for those who want to add a pop of color to their outfit. Sneakerheads are buzzing about the upcoming "Jade Smoke" release, eagerly anticipating the stylish blend of colors. With its sleek design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 High MM in the "Jade Smoke" colorway is sure to be a hit among fans. Keep an eye out for their release, as they're expected to sell out quickly.

"Jade Smoke" Air Jordan 1 High MM

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with cream leather overlays and a green leather toebox. Also, the sneakers feature a green leather Swoosh on the sides and a white Air Jordan Wings logo. Finally, the tongues do not feature any branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive color scheme that isn't too vibrant.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High MM “Jade Smoke” is going to drop this April. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

