Air Jordan 1 Low "Jade Smoke" Officially Unveiled

The Jordan 1 Low continues to be a fantastic option.

Air-Jordan-1-Low-Anthracite-Jade-Smoke3

Overall, one of the best shoes out there would have to be the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is a sneaker that can be worn anytime throughout the year. However, it has become a clear staple of the Spring and Summer months, for good reason. This is a sneaker that can either be worn with shorts or even styled with jeans. Furthermore, it contains all of the marvelous aesthetics of the Air Jordan 1, but with the uniqueness of a low-top. It is a model that continues to get colorways, and for good reason.

Right now, we are in the midst of the Winter, but that doesn't mean the new colorways have stopped. In fact, it is the exact opposite. Jordan Brand has been showcasing quite a few new colorways lately. Overall, these offerings have been fantastic and they have ranged from colorful to more neutral. Below, you can find the official images for the "Jade Smoke" colorway, which takes on the more neutral approach. Either way, there is a lot to like here and we believe fans will agree.

"Jade Smoke" Air Jordan 1 Low

Firstly, this shoe has some black leather on the toe box, tongue, and even the side panels. Secondly, we get some white overlays that have some greyish undertones. From there, the Nike swoosh is a shade of greenish-grey that really works well. This is then paired up with an aged midsole that provides a cool flare to the entire offering. Aged midsoles are becoming more popular, and this is an example of that.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new Air Jordan 1 Low is going to be dropping this Spring. Furthermore, the price of the shoe is going to be set at $115 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new offering, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always make sure to keep you updated on all of the new releases from the biggest brands.

