Air Jordan 11 Mid Cleat “Gratitude” Currently Available

The Air Jordan 11 Mid TD Cleat was just released in a striking "Gratitude" colorway, sparking anticipation among fans. This special edition boasts a sleek black-and-white color scheme with elegant gold accents. The combination of colors adds a touch of sophistication to the iconic silhouette. Designed for performance on the football field, the Air Jordan 11 Mid TD Cleat offers both style and functionality. Its durable construction and supportive fit make it a reliable choice for athletes.

The "Gratitude" colorway pays homage to the legacy of the Air Jordan line and celebrates the journey of athletes who wear it. With its timeless design and premium materials, this cleat is sure to make a statement on and off the field. Sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike are eager to get their hands on the Air Jordan 11 Mid TD Cleat in the "Gratitude" colorway. Its bold yet refined aesthetic makes it a standout addition to any collection. Head over to purchase this pair today, as it's sure to be a hit among fans of the Air Jordan brand.

"Gratitude" Air Jordan 11 Mid Cleat

The sneakers take on the same colorway as the Air Jordan 11 “Gratitude”. White material constructs the base of the uppers, with patent leather overlays surrounding the silhouette. A gold Jumpman emblem can be found near the heel, with a white 23 logo on the black heel tab. The main difference between here is the sole. This pair features thick cleats on the bottom, in white, for maximum traction.

More Photos

The Air Jordan 11 Mid Cleat “Gratitude” is currently available for purchase on Nike.com. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $200 now that they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

