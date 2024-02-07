Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere "Green Stone" Coming Soon

The Jordan Air Ship is teaming up with with A Ma Maniere and the upcoming "Green Stone" colorway has fans buzzing with anticipation. This fresh iteration brings a new twist to the classic silhouette. The "Green Stone" colorway introduces a vibrant green hue to the Jordan Air Ship, adding a splash of color to its sleek design. Further, crafted with precision and style, this collaboration promises to elevate the sneaker game. Overall, A Ma Maniere's signature touch is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Jordan Air Ship.

This pair blends innovation with classic appeal. With its unique color palette and premium materials, the "Green Stone" collaboration is sure to turn heads and make a statement. Further, as sneakerheads eagerly await the release, the Jordan Air Ship continues to sail through sneaker culture, leaving a lasting impression wherever it goes. Overall, stay tuned for the drop date of the "Green Stone" colorway, as this collaboration is set to make waves in the sneaker community.

"Green Stone" A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a sail midsole that is meant to look aged. The uppers are constructed from a summit white leather base, with more summit white leather overlays. Also, a green stone suede Swoosh is found on the sides. More green stone suede is found near the top of the shoes and it wraps around the heels. Also, it features Nike branding embedded. Overall, this pair features a clean combination of green and cream tones.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere "Green Stone" is going to drop on March 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

