Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere "Green Stone" SNKRS Release

The Jordan Air Ship is generating buzz with its upcoming collaboration with A Ma Maniere on the "Green Stone" colorway set to release later this March. This fresh iteration promises to bring a new twist to the classic silhouette. With its unique color palette and premium materials, the "Green Stone" collaboration is sure to turn heads and make a statement. The blend of innovation and classic appeal in this collaboration highlights the enduring popularity of the Jordan Air Ship.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of this iconic colorway, which is poised to captivate the sneaker community. As the drop date approaches, excitement continues to build, underscoring the enduring legacy of the Jordan Air Ship. Stay tuned for the release of the "Green Stone" colorway, as it promises to make waves in the sneaker world. Overall, this pair finally has a solid release date. Look out for these coveted sneakers to hit the market later this month, via SNKRS.

"Green Stone" A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship

Image via Nike

These shoes have a green rubber sole and a sail midsole for a retro feel. They're made with a summit white leather base and overlays. The sides feature green stone suede Swooshes, and the same material is used near the top and around the heels. Nike's branding is also present. Overall, they have a clean look with green and cream tones. This pair is certainly a great collaboration.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere "Green Stone" is going to drop on March 29th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

