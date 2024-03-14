Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere "Green Stone" Date Change

A very slight change is being made.

Ben Atkinson
A-Ma-Maniere-Jordan-Air-Ship-PE-SP-Green-Stone-FQ2942-100-4

The Jordan Air Ship joins forces with A Ma Maniere for the highly anticipated "Green Stone" colorway, igniting excitement among fans. This fresh rendition injects a vibrant green hue into the classic silhouette. Further, it adds a pop of color to its timeless design. Crafted with precision and style, this collaboration promises to redefine sneaker aesthetics. A Ma Maniere's signature touch will bring a new perspective to the Jordan Air Ship, blending innovation with classic appeal.

This collaboration represents a fusion of heritage and contemporary flair. With its unique color palette and premium materials, the "Green Stone" iteration is destined to command attention and make a bold statement. Also, as sneaker enthusiasts await its release, the Jordan Air Ship continues to navigate through sneaker culture, leaving an indelible mark wherever it goes. Overall, keep reading for the official drop date of the "Green Stone" colorway. This collaboration is set to leave an enduring legacy in the sneaker community.

"Green Stone" A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a green rubber sole and a sail midsole that gives off a vintage vibe. Constructed with a summit white leather base, the uppers also incorporate summit white leather overlays. Additionally, green stone suede Swooshes adorn the sides of the shoes, adding a subtle touch of color. The same green stone suede material is used near the top of the shoes and wraps around the heels, creating a cohesive look. Also, Nike's branding is seamlessly embedded throughout. Overall, this pair showcases a clean and harmonious blend of green and cream tones, exuding understated elegance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere "Green Stone" is going to drop on March 22nd, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

