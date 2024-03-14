Drake Gifts A Pair Of Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange"

Drake recently made headlines by gifting a pair of the new Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA sneakers in the vibrant "Total Orange" colorway to Clint, the founder of luxury fashion brand Corteiz. This gesture not only showcased Drake's appreciation for Clint's work but also highlighted the unique design of the sneakers. With its eye-catching orange hue and sleek silhouette, the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA is a statement piece in any sneaker collection. Drake's choice to gift these sneakers further solidifies his status as a tastemaker in both the music and fashion industries.

Known for his impeccable sense of style, Drake's Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA is sure to pique the interest of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike. As a renowned artist and fashion icon, Drake's influence extends beyond the realm of music. His choice of footwear often sets trends in the fashion world. The Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA is poised to become a must-have item for fans of both Drake and stylish sneakers. Overall, Drake's gesture serves as a testament to the collaborative spirit of the fashion industry.

"Total Orange" NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2

The sneakers boast an orange sole and midsole with chrome accents throughout. The uppers are crafted from vibrant orange athletic material, and adorned with matching overlays. The Swoosh on the sides, laces, and branding on the tongues all sport the same striking orange hue, while silver heel tabs add a touch of contrast. Overall, this pair exudes a vibrant and clean all-orange aesthetic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" will be released at some point in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

