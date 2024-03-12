Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" Mockup Revealed

Nike's Hot Step 2 is set for another stylish collaboration, this time with Drake's brand, NOCTA, featuring a fresh "Eggplant" colorway. Following the previous drops in "Total Orange" and "White", this new iteration promises a unique aesthetic. The Hot Step 2, known for its sleek design and performance features, receives a bold update with NOCTA's signature style. Drake's influence infuses the sneaker with urban flair, making it a coveted item for both sneakerheads and fans of the artist.

The "Eggplant" colorway adds a fresh twist to the silhouette, combining deep purple tones with contrasting accents for a striking look. With its eye-catching design and Drake's stamp of approval, the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA collaboration is sure to turn heads. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of this latest iteration, ready to add it to their collection alongside the previous colorways. The Hot Step 2 continues to impress with its blend of style and performance, making it a versatile option for everyday wear. Stay tuned for the official drop date of the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" colorway, as it's sure to sell out fast.

"Eggplant" NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2

Image via @brandon1an

The sneakers feature an eggplant sole as well as an eggplant midsole that features dark gunmetal details throughout. An eggplant athletic material constructs the base of the uppers, with more eggplant overlays. The deep eggplant theme continues throughout the shoes. Also, there's a Swoosh on the sides, eggplant laces, and branding on the tongues. The heels feature a gunmetal heel tab Overall, this pair features a clean all-eggplant look.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" will be released at some point in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

