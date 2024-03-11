Drake & J. Cole Fan Creates Amazing "Step Brothers" T-Shirt To Signify The Rappers' Bromance

Drake and J. Cole have been friends for over 10 years now. Part of the reason for the continuing friendship is due to the fact that they are on a tour together. Of course, that would be the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? Currently, they are a little over halfway through their set of dates and they will be performing next on March in Belmont Park, New York. There have been some interesting headlines around it, including adding Lil Durk and Lil Wayne into the mix for a handful of shows. However, one we had to shed light on was a fan's hilarious Step Brothers t-shirt with Drake and J. Cole on it.

The Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly comedy classic is iconic for their performances, but also because of the movie's cover art. So, because of how close Drake and J. Cole are, he recreated the Step Brothers artwork. You can see the image of the ingenious creation below. According to Uproxx, Drizzy got a chance to see it during their show and his reaction is priceless.

Drake Couldn't Help But Laugh At The Step Brothers Nod

He even called over a stage worker to see it while J. Cole was performing "No Role Modelz." What is also funny about this is that Drake is actually a huge fan of Will Ferrell's work. He was a huge Anchorman fan and he wound up reaching to see if he could land a role in its sequel. He would get a cameo in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, so this had to be a bit of a full-circle moment for him, on top of it being downright hilarious.

What are your thoughts on this fan's Step Brothers-inspired t-shirt of Drake and J. Cole? Do you think this should become a merch item for the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Have you been able to attend any of the concerts? Do they have the biggest bromance in all of hip-hop right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake and J. Cole. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

