Drake & Latto's Sister Brooklyn Dating Rumors Spark Comparisons To Draya Michele & Jalen Green

The dating gossip surrounding Drake and Latto's sister Brooklyn continues to heat up. A couple of days ago, there were photos and videos floating around on social media of the two possibly leaving a dinner date together. Further speculation occurred after fans started to break down Drake's verse on 4batz's remix of "act ii: date @ 8." He sung, "How you get all of that body and face, though? / What kinda water they servin' in Clayco? / This is me talkin', it’s not the añejo / Ready to pop out, but we gotta lay low."

For those who do not know, Clayco is a reference to Clayton County, Georgia. That just so happens to be the same area where Latto and her sister are associated with. However, most people were quite disgusted with Drake as Brooklyn is 21 where the OVO chief is 37. Because of the fairly wide age gap, fans are starting to compare this to Draya Michele and Houston Rockets player Jalen Green's relationship.

Drake & Draya Michele Are Both Predators?

In The Neighborhood Talk's post above, the comments section is littered with people calling both of them predators. One user writes, "Drake's obsession with younger girls ain’t talked about enough for me. No man in his late 30’s should be after a 20-year-old." However, there are quite a few supporting this supposed connection. "A lot of older girls are just mad that yall time is gone... and men want the young girls. they want the new new ☺️😭" Additionally, there are some admittedly hilarious jokes that 21 Savage and Latto are confirmed to be dating all because Drake and him are "besties." "Drake & 21 savage are besties 🤣 connect the dots 😂😂😂"

