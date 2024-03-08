Draya Michele Reveals She's Pregnant With Jalen Green's Baby, Internet Calls Her A Predator

Draya Michele is someone who has come under fire as of late thanks to her relationship with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. Overall, this is because there is a 17-year age gap between the two. He is 22, while she is 39. Moreover, there have been some pregnancy rumors floating around, which has led to some people calling Michele a predator. These criticisms exist due to their age gap, and the fact that a similar situation occurred between Brittany Renner and PJ Washington. Ultimately, fans have expressed concern that Green could be in a compromising position.

Fans largely forgot about the pregnancy rumors for about a month or so. However, they are now inescapable as Michele took to Instagram and revealed that she is 28 weeks pregnant. The reality star says she is having a girl, and that she wanted to share this news on International Women's Day. "We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl," Michele wrote. "I am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

Draya Michele Makes Her Announcement

Surprisingly, Michele opted to keep her comments section on. Throughout the comments, Michele was hit with a lot of negativity. In fact, many called her a predator, just like they had months ago. "Finna block you for messing with that lil boy," one person wrote. "Yes officer, she’s right here," said another. These comments would not stop, and they were quite scathing. "Girl u need to be in jail, congrats tho," said one commenter. While some congratulated her in earnest, there is no doubt that a large contingency of the internet does not approve of what's happening here.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section below. Is there a problem with what Michele is doing? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

