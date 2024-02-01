Draya Michele Shares Steamy Bikini Thirst Traps Amid Jalen Green Pregnancy Rumors

Draya Michele is someone who has sparked controversy in the past, however, nothing like what she is dealing with now. It all started when she was hit with pregnancy rumors. Overall, this is usually not enough to get people talking. That said, it is who she would be having this child with, that caused the stir. She is reportedly with Jalen Green, a young rising star for the Houston Rockets. Green is only 21 years of age, while Michele is 39. When you put two and two together, you can see why people are a bit outraged.

In fact, over the past week, people like Joe Budden have been labeling her as a "predator." People are especially sensitive in regards to this topic in the aftermath of Brittany Renner and PJ Washington. This was a hot topic of debate, as many accused Renner of trapping the NBA player. With Green and Michele, the same accusations were being levied. Now, however, it seems as though Michele is looking to clear up any suspicion that she might be pregnant. Below, you can see what we mean as she posted some bikini photos on Instagram.

Draya Michele Speaks...Sort Of

In both of these shots, the reality television star can be seen wearing a pink bikini top. She is at the beach and seems to be soaking up the sun. Furthermore, in these images, she appears to have a flat stomach. As you can imagine, this has people doubting that she is actually pregnant. Although some are comparing her to Halle Bailey, who was able to masterfully hide her pregnancy for months on end. For now, it seems like people aren't extremely trusting of Michele, although that could certainly change with time. Only time will tell whether or not the rumors are actually true.

Let us know what you think of the controversy, in the comments section below. Do you believe the age gap between Michele and Green is an issue? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

