Draya Michele Labeled A "Predator" Over Jalen Green Pregnancy Rumors

Basketball Wives and Real Housewives alum Draya Michele is facing "predator" accusations after rumors that she was pregnant emerged online. Michele is reportedly dating young Rockets star Jalen Green. For many social media users, the age gap is unacceptable, especially given that Michele's eldest child is around the same age as Green. However, at this time, both their relationship and Michele's pregnancy are just rumors and speculation. Michele recently celebrating her 39th birthday.

Despite the hate Michele was getting, many other users lamented the invasive nature of celebrity rumor culture. "In 2024 let's normalize not being invested in what's going on in stranger's uteruses," one person wrote in response to The Jasmine Brand's report. "So what if she’s pregnant by her boyfriend. God is good! 39 and carrying a healthy baby is blessing," added another. "Im sorry but yall cant make everybody infantile!! That man is 21 in a national sports league. You gotta be grown at some point. Now if it was somebody Bronny age then sure but this man fully grown. Please get a grip," argued a third.

Jalen Green Humping Video Raised Amid Draya Michele Drama

However, part of the outrage beyond the age gap is Green's apparent immaturity. In early 2023, a video went viral showing Green roughhousing with former teammate Josh Christopher. The short clip showed Christopher pinned below Green with his legs spread in the air. Green, situated between Christopher's legs, vigorously trusted in a simulation of a sex act for a few seconds before rolling off Christopher. Both players are seen laughing as the video ends.

Meanwhile, Green took to Instagram in late May to troll Ja Morant. Green was on Live, driving and listening to NBA YoungBoy when fans started pointing out the similarities to then-recent Ja Morant gun-flashing scandal. "Everybody's commenting, 'Don't pull no pistol out. They wildin', my n-gga, man. I don't got no gun," Green was heard telling a passenger in the car.

