"Protect Taylor Swift" Trends As Fans Fight Back Against NSFW AI Images Of Singer

Swifties have rallied around Taylor Swift as a litany of NSFW AI images of the singer spread across social media on Wednesday night. Many of the images showed Swift in sexual situations with Travis Kelce, other Chiefs players, and even faceless masses of Chiefs fans. As a result, the singer's fans got #PROTECTTAYLORSWIFT trending on social media in an attempted fight back against the images. Swifties began posting images of their notifications, full of messages about post reports that they had made. Swift herself has not commented on the incident. However, it is likely she was made aware of the disturbing images.

Furthermore, the incident sparked a wider conversation about the role of AI in pornography. Additionally, Swifties were able to identify the person they claimed was the primary perpetrator behind the wave of AI images. However, this also quickly became a meme as people began tagging random accounts and claiming they were the perpetrators of the trend. However, the viral nature of the images highlights a disturbing trend within the use of AI art, especially when weaponized against celebrities.

Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested Again

Elsewhere, it might not be only online where Swift is in need to protecting. 31-year-old David Crowe has been charged with four felony counts of criminal contempt after being arrested outside Swift's New York apartment. Crowe was arrested on Sunday and Monday night for disorderly conduct outside Swift's building. However, he was released after both arrests. Crowe is originally from Seattle but has repeatedly traveled to New York in an attempt to make contact with Swift.

Crowe will likely be arraigned before the end of the week. However the Manhattan DA's office declined to comment on the case. It is believed that Crowe will be held under a new New York law to prevent him securing another expedited release from custody. However, this remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they occur.

