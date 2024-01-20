Bills Add Taylor Swift-Themed Stadium Food Ahead Of Playoff Game Against The Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills intend on welcoming Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs to Highmark Stadium with a little bit of flair. The Bills, through their food service provider Delaware North, have added two Swift-themed menu items to the available concessions for the game. The first is the Bad Blood Waffle Fries, a "2-foot display of spiced waffle fries featuring each city’s culinary specialty – topped half with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles." The other item is the Karma Quesadilla - "chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser."

“Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills. We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu – adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans," said Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium. Other menu items for the game include the Kansas Bowl of Tears BBQ ("A generous portion of mac & cheese, pulled pork, jalapeño, roasted corn, cornbread croutons and pickled red onion"), Boozy Hot Chocolate, and Mulberry Meatballs.

Bills Roast Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of Road Playoff Debut

Meanwhile, the Bills have also addressed the fact that they will be playing host to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' first career road playoff game. "[Mahomes has] only been here once. So he's never been here. Simple as that. Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full. ... The environment will be different, and not to say it's in our favor, but stadium is our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I care what nobody says. This is the most dopest feeling I've ever had. We're having two back-to-back playoff games home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck," Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Not only is this the first road playoff game of Mahomes' career, but it's also just his second trip to Buffalo. The Chiefs and Bills met at Orchard Park during the 2020 season. However, they played in front of an open stadium due to COVID restrictions. The teams other five matchups since Mahomes and Josh Allen entered the league have all taken place at Arrowhead Stadium.

