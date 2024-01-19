Taylor Swift Gets Stamp Of Approval From Patrick Mahomes Sr

In an interview with Starcade Media, Patrick Mahomes Sr had nothing but nice things to say about Taylor Swift. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series. She is very down-to-earth. Whenever I have hung out with her, she has just acted like a normal person," Mahomes Sr told the outlet. Swift has been a constant presence around the Chiefs ever since she began dating franchise tight end Travis Kelce last year.

Mahomes Sr spent nearly a decade as a major league pitcher in the MLB, playing between 1992 and 2003. His son was born in 1995 while Mahomes Sr was playing for the Twins. However, after 2003, Mahomes Sr spent several years as a minor league journeyman. In 2019, his jersey was retired and he was inducted into the club Hall of Fame for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Patrick Mahomes Praises Taylor Swift

However, Mahomes Sr's interview with Starcade Media is very much an example of like son, like father. Patrick Mahomes also recently praised Swift during an interview with CBS. The Chiefs QB called Swift "top tier" and said that Swift had quickly become part of the team after she began dating Travis Kelce. Furthermore, Mahomes said he's enjoying seeing Swift bond with his wife Brittany. Swift and Kelce recently engaged in some pre-birthday shenanigans with the Mahomes. She and Kelce partied until 2am with the Mahomeses to celebrate Swift's birthday early.

Swift and Travis Kelce left the Chiefs' playoff win over Miami holding hands in an image very similar to one of their first public ones as a couple. Leaving Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand was one of the first public images that confirmed that they were a couple. However, Swift later revealed to TIME that they had been seeing each other for several weeks before that. This weekend, the Chiefs travel to Buffalo to face the Bills. A place in the AFC Championship Game is on the line.

