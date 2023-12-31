Chiefs Offense Issues Are Not Due To Taylor Swift, Team Legend Argues

Chiefs legend Christian Okoye has stepped in to defend Taylor Swift after some critics have blamed the singer for the Chiefs' recent on-field woes. "She has nothing to do with how the team's doing right now. Taylor Swift is not on the field," Okoye said. "Travis is playing like he always plays. Teams are just doubling up on him now knowing that our receivers are dropping the balls," Okoye argued in an interview TMZ.

Furthermore, Okoye said he's a big fan of what Swift has added to the team over the course of the season. "When you're doing bad, people have to find excuses. And they have to point fingers. Especially those who don't like the situation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Those people are pointing fingers and making it up right now. So I have to tell you they are wrong," Okoye added.

Travis Kelce Demands Accountability From Chiefs

Furthermore, Kelce himself also called on the Chiefs to come together as an offensive unit to close out the season. "It's not just one guy - it's not just me playing like dog sh-t. It's not just us not being able to get the run game going. And it'snot just us not being on the same page, passing-wise. Everybody's in this f-cking thing together. Everybody at some point isn't being accountable. Every single play is somebody not doing their job, and it's me … it's everybody on the team. And whether that's prep, whether that's having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in their coverages, their gaps in the run game, how we're picking up blitzes, how we're running routes versus certain coverages. All the above. Everybody's just got to f-cking do their job," Kelce ranted on his New Heights podcast.

The Chiefs have now lost three of their last four and four of their last six games. Mahomes was sacked four times on Christmas Day while throwing for just 246 yards. Meanwhile, the ground game failed to generate less than 100 yards of total offense. This included a stretch late in the second quarter when the Raiders scored two defensive touchdowns in the space of seven seconds. The Chiefs close out the season against the Bengals and Chargers.

