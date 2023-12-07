Does Taylor Swift Make Travis Kelce Better At Football?

Early in the public romance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, CBS showed a hilarious graphic that implied Taylor Swift's presence was making Travis Kelce better at football. However, is this still the case? Swift has now attended five Chiefs games. The team has gone 4-1 in those games. Furthermore, Kelce has 513 yards and two touchdowns. However, it should be noted that more than half of Kelce's yardage in these games stems from monster performances against the Broncos and Chargers.

In comparison, Kelce has just 274 yards in the five games Swift didn't attend since they went public. While he also put up two touchdowns in that run, the Chiefs only went 3-2. So yes, Taylor Swift is still making Travis Kelce a better player. However, as mentioned above, his Swift-attended appearances are somewhat skewed by some absolutely huge single-game performances. The Chiefs are next in action against the Bills this weekend.

Travis Kelce Jersey Goes For Record Price At Auction

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 3: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Swift might be having other effects on Kelce too. A jersey worn by Kelce during a 2019 game in Mexico City has been sold at auction for $37K. "This is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item. He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he's gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors," Goldin Auctions owner Ken Goldin told TMZ.

Elsewhere, MGK recently offered Kelce $500,000 to move back to Cleveland. “I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander if I did not insert this question personally. I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want. As well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools — both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights — as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here. Come on home, Trav! Come home, put these colors on and rock the city," MGK said while calling into New Heights.

