Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Romance Is Losing Steam Among Football Fans: Report

Whether you groan or grin hearing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, you have to be happy for them. Love is a beautiful thing and theirs will only continue to grow as the weeks go by. The NFL got its first taste of what the Taylor Swift effect has on their television ratings. According to TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs home game in week three against the Chicago Bears raked in over 24.3 million viewers. Taylor was rocking a red and white outfit, joining Travis' mother, Donna in the suite.

FOX was the broadcasting network for that lopsided matchup, in which the ratings would not have been nearly as high most likely. But, that is what Taylor does. Her name is not just a name anymore, it has become an empire. Throughout that game, the cameras frequently panned to her cheering on her superstar boyfriend. That would happen again this past weekend in New Jersey.

Maybe People Are Growing Tired Of Hearing About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

The Chiefs and Swifties traveled to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. The game was more exciting than anticipated, especially with no Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers quarterback duel. This game took place on the Sunday Night Football broadcast which is hosted by NBC. Even with it being the prime-time game and Taylor in attendance, ratings were not up from last week. In fact, four million fewer viewers tuned in. There is a strong possibility fans are starting to grow tired of the relentless efforts to talk about her and Travis' relationship and it will be intriguing to see if viewership tails off again.

