football
- SportsArnold Schwarzenegger Feeds His Donkey On Manningcast: WatchThis was easily the best part of this game. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearJa'Marr Chase Rocks 7-Eleven Chain During Seattle Seahawks Game After Saying He Is "Always F*****g Open"The superstar receiver is always open. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTrippie Red Shares New Selfie In Wild Religious MaskTrippie's fashion choices had fans debating.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsEminem And His Daughter Hailie Went To Detroit Lions GameEminem and his daughter turned up to a football game this weekend.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsTaylor Swift And Travis Kelce Romance Is Losing Steam Among Football Fans: ReportIs the Traylor hype dying? By Zachary Horvath