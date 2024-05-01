Deion Sanders Mocks Former Player Who Transferred Out Of Colorado

Deion Sanders is under a lot of fire this offseason. The Colorado head coach is experiencing a mass exodus of players leaving his program. The Buffaloes acquired six players this off-season through the transfer portal this spring, but twenty-three of Deion Sanders' 2023 additions have left the program. Now Sanders is firing shots at transfers. He has now mocked a former Buffalo on Twitter. Sanders is constantly defending himself on social media, so it’s no surprise he has taken a shot at a former player.

Sanders has run off most of the Colorado roster that had scholarships upon his arrival. The upheaval of the roster was dramatic, and Deion was seen as alienating and dismissive of his players. This spring, he lost starters like left tackle Savion Washington and important players like wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson. Sanders' 2023 class included standout recruits, including cornerback Cormani McClain and running back Dylan Edwards. Deion took shots at Jaheim Ward, who transferred from Colorado to Austin Peay, on Twitter.

Deion Sanders Mocks Jaheim Ward

While many athletes and fans have a connection with Deion Sanders' approach at Colorado, it is undeniably not for everybody. Xavier Smith, a former Colorado safety, has criticized the coach's style. When Sanders was moving players about on his first Buffaloes squad, Smith was "cut" by Colorado, but he recently told The Athletic that Sanders handled the matter poorly. Smith said of Sanders, "He was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves. The way he did it, it could’ve been done with a little more compassion."

Sanders' son Sheduer responded to the quotes on Twitter, saying, "Ion even remember him tbh." Sanders also tweeted. "Bro had to be very mid at best." Now, Deion Sanders has mocked Jaheim Ward player's quote, tweeting his stats at Austin Peay. Deion and Shedeur are defending their program. Overall, they need to respond after a disappointing season. Jaheim Ward is defending himself, firing back, saying he had more past deflections than Coach Prime's son.

