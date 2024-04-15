Deion Sanders Reveals Teams He Wants Son To Play For

Deion Sanders has listed the NFL teams he would want his son Shadeur Sanders and his Colorado Teammate Travis Hunter to play for. This news comes after Deion Sanders's recent remarks saying the two Colorado stars will only play for certain teams. Additionally, Sanders has referenced players like Eli Manning, who stood their ground and ended up where they wanted. If the right situation doesn't present itself, then Deion says similar moves will be made.

Sanders is confident that his son will be a top pick. Sanders also has a plethora of experience dealing with NFL teams. So, he knows the ins and outs of the draft process very well. Finding the right situation in the NFL is tough but very important. Additionally, the draft being out of players' control adds to the uncertainty for rookies. Sanders is looking at the best possible fits for his son, including teams with a history of success and development. Protesting where you get drafted is a power move and one that the NFL does not like. But it is one Deion Sanders is comfortable making for his players.

Deion Sander's Ideal NFL Teams For His Son

Deion Sanders has selected the teams most suitable for his son by selecting the Eagles, the Cowboys, the 49ers, the Ravens, the Commanders, and the Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, Sanders has said each team would be a good fit and situation for Shaduer and Travis Hunter. Deion has noticeably played for every team on the list except the Eagles. He has big expectations of his two star players, who he previously said he expects to be top-4 picks in the NFL draft.

Wherever Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are projected, Deion is prepared to guide them through the process. Sanders is making sure they end up in a good situation that will allow them to flourish. Sanders has proven to be one to make waves and clearly isn't afraid to ruffle the feathers of NFL front offices if it means doing what he thinks is best for his son. Colorado is preparing for an improved season. Shadeur and Travis Hunter are looking to solidify themselves as top draft picks. Deion is showing he is prepared to do whatever it takes to make them succeed.

