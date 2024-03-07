Deiondra Sanders Takes Jacquees Back Following Cheating Allegations, Fans Roast Her For It

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders are a couple that has received a bit of scrutiny as of late. Overall, the two were just minding their business, at least at first. However, things eventually took a turn when Jacquees' ex Dreezy came through with a bombshell. Dreezy revealed alleged text messages from Jacquees in which he can be seen professing his love for Dreezy. The texts made it seem like he wasn't over her and that he even wanted to have children with her. Ultimately, Jacquees was clowned for all of this, and Deiondra Sanders was left embarrassed.

However, it seems like this latest cheating scandal has left the couple unfazed. Originally, Sanders made it seem like the two were no longer together. However, that is not actually the case. In the video down below, you can see that the couple are back together and are even on vacation. The two seem to be loving each other, and as you can imagine, there is some confusion as to why this is happening. After all, how could someone go back to a person who was thirsting after someone else?

Deiondra Sanders & Jacquees Back Together Again

For instance, in the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, there were plenty of critics who had some words for Sanders. "My daddy couldn’t be worth millions and I’m stressed and playing house with a karaoke singer! Chile the ghetto!" one person wrote. "I know her family just shaking their heads rn," said another. Many of the other comments were very much in this exact same vein. People are not feeling Sanders' decision, and that is probably not going to change anytime soon.

Let us know what you think of the couple getting back together, in the comments section down below.

