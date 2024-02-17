Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Reunite At Nail Salon After Dreezy's Infidelity Accusations

Things got pretty ugly between Dreezy and Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra last week on Twitter. Dreezy used to date Jacquees, who later paired up with Deiondra. According to his ex, however, he never really got over her. Dreezy unveiled a series of damning text messages allegedly from the singer, seemingly proving that he'd rather be with her than Deiondra. Of course, this left Jacquees' current partner heartbroken, but it looked as if she was well on her way to moving on.

Unfortunately, however, Dreezy hasn't slowed down since the initial reveal. She's continued to make various posts about the situation, even recently commenting on a photo Jacquees posted of him and Deiondra. "Plz take him back so he can stop calling me," she wrote alongside a prayer emoji. While some social media users think Dreezy should let up at this point, others argue that Jacquees is truly the one in the wrong, if the messages are real.

Are Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Still An Item?

While it appeared that Deiondra was over the debacle, and Jacquees, it now seems as though the two of them are at least on speaking terms. Recently, a photo of them together at a nail salon started making its rounds online, suggesting that Dreezy's comments didn't leave a lasting impression like fans expected. Of course, commenters are shocked to see them together after Dreezy's revelations, and expressing their disapproval in The Shade Room's comments section.

"Here comes Dreezy," one user predicts. Another says, "A man who brings you drama is NOT the man for you!" Either way, the duo appeared to be in good spirits. What do you think of Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders allegedly hitting the nail salon together following their drama with Dreezy? Do you think they're back together? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

