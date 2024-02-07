Dreezy Reveals Alleged Jacquees Texts About Deiondra Sanders: "I Want You I Don't Want Her"

Dreezy and Deiondra Sanders - the daugher of Deion Sanders - found themselves engaged in a Twitter feud yesterday. For those who don't know, Sanders is dating Jacquees, who used to be with Dreezy. This has caused some tension, and it all came to a boiling point Tuesday. Overall, it all started with some subtweets from Sanders. “Obsessed is when you still sending underwear with your face on it to the crib,” she wrote. Unfortunately for Sanders, she opened up a can of worms with this.

Dreezy was not going to let the disrespect slide, and she went off by exposing some alleged text messages from Jacquees. “Obsessed is y’all having a baby on the way but the n***a begging to get me pregnant [because] he barely fwu bird brain," Dreezy wrote in her caption. Below, you can see the text messages in which Jacquees tells the artist that he wants her more than anything. In fact, he continues to talk about wanting children with her and that he would leave Sanders in an instant if she took him back.

Dreezy Vs. Deiondra Sanders

“I want you I don’t want her,” the texts read. “You are my true love. Seriously. And I need you to help me. Sex does NOT define LOVE. And if you tryna find love in SEX you finna f*ck everybody. Kids do not define a FAMILY. I WANT YOU DREEZY. I’VE TOLD YOU TIME AFTER TIME CAN We HAVE A BABY U TOLD ME OUT YOUR MOUTH JACQUEES DON’T EVER ASK ME [about] A BABY AGAIN SO LIKE WTF.” Overall, the texts are pretty damning, although there is no 100 percent confirmation that it is, indeed, Jacquees.

