Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Are Living Large & Boo'd Up On Vacation

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders seem to be the hot new item right now, although we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves. Both of them took to social media with some vacation snaps with their friends, and the former posted a picture of the two embracing while on a boat. Whether it was on the sea or out for drinks and bites at night, it seemed like everyone had an amazing time. What's more is that this is just days after they (presumably) went to Usher's concert, and the performer was stunned by his R&B companion's partner. We say "presumably" because we can't confirm whether that person was Deion Sanders' daughter or not.

Yes, if the name didn't already clue you in, Jacquees' apparent new boo comes from the Coach Prime household. They are a tight-knit and loving bunch, and they all have their own endeavors, business ambitions, and career goals to nurture. Back in June for Deion Sanders' surgery, we saw a clip of the whole family joking around on FaceTime, wishing their dad well and keeping him in good spirits. As such, we know that Deiondra is just as used to working hard for your life as she is to reaping the fun benefits of that hard work.

Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Cuddle In Slide #7: See Full Vacation Post Below

As far as the "Krazy" artist goes, he's just been enjoying life recently, dropping singles here and there and sometimes popping up in the pop culture world's largest circles. For example, one big story this year had to do with Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship spiraling into animosity thanks to his reactions to her dress and behavior at an Usher concert. When a random commenter brought Jacquees into the conversation and compared his shows to the Confessions star's, he wanted absolutely nothing to do with it. The more drama he can escape, the better.

Meanwhile, you might remember Deiondra's controversial comments on murders at JSU during her dad's time there. That was something that they both handled with accountability and grace, and really the only big thing that ever put her under public scrutiny in this way. We'd much rather see her enjoy life without that constant bickering, as she seems to be doing here. For more news and the latest updates on Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders, come back to HNHH.

