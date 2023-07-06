Jacquees is now somehow involved in a drama-fueled online battle that includes Keke Palmer, Usher, Darius Jackson, and more. There is footage of an Usher concert in which the R&B singer is serenading Keke. This would be harmless, except for what she’s wearing. She had a skintight black leotard with sheer black lace covering the rest of her, exposing her backside. The father of Keke’s recently born child, Darius Jackson, took exception to the revealing outfit, claiming on Twitter, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife [and] mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others,” Jackson continues. “[And] he gets told how much of a hater he is.” Keke Palmer fans rushed to her defense, with one commenter randomly throwing Jacquees into the mix. “It’s Usher like cmon now,” the Tweet reads. “I could see if it was Jacquees.”

What Jacquees Has To Do With The Drama

😂😂 Leave me out of it https://t.co/TISkh7s9dy — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) July 6, 2023

Not fazed one bit, Jacquees responded to the comment with, “Leave me out of it.” While the handle @b0mbchell_ was giving a backhanded compliment to the Georgia R&B crooner, Jacquees was having none of this smoke. He was not about to get in trouble on the internet for absolutely nothing. From all of this backlash, Darius Jackson continues to double down on his claims, still not pleased about Keke Palmer’s outfit. Usher has yet to comment about the outfit or Jackson’s stance on the issue.

As for Keke herself, she seems undaunted by Jackson’s comments, having nothing but good things to say about the Usher performance. She showered the praise on her Instagram: “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen [Usher,] YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!” For Jacquees, his only hope is that Ms. Palmer doesn’t come to his show anytime soon. Otherwise, he might have to answer to Darius Jackson.

