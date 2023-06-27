Jacquees was arrested for simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, last week, for allegedly biting a female employee at a bar near the Mall of Georgia and trying to flee in a Ferrari. Further details on the arrest have been reported by WSBTV.

The outlet reports that witnesses called the police to the Local Tap bar around 11:30 PM on Thursday. There, they complained that the singer was being “loud and boisterous.” The battery victim told police Jacquees choked her and bit her on the hand. It’s unclear if the two knew each other prior to the incident.

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 18: Singer Jacquees performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW. on March 18, 2016, in Austin. Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora)

Police eventually tracked down Jacquees at a nearby parking lot. There, he resisted arrest and fled the scene. At the time of his arrest, the arresting officer wrote in his statement: “The defendant did not obey my command and instead kept driving the vehicle at a low rate of speed with heavy traffic still northbound on Ocean Drive. He was then asked again to pull over and to provide me with his driver’s license. The defendant once again refused to obey a lawful command from this officer.”

“Additional officers had to be requested in emergency mode due to the large crowd gathering and the defendant still not complying,” the statement continued. “It should be noted that the defendant’s actions disrupted the peace and quiet and public morals of bystanders on a busy spring break day on ocean drive in Miami Beach.”

After the booking, Jacquees’ mugshot went viral on social media. He eventually paid a $3,700 bond to get out of jail. Jacquees was nominated for best male R&B artist at the BET Awards in 2020. He’s collaborated with Lil Baby, Young Thug, Future, and more over the course of his career. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jacquees’ case on HotNewHipHop.

