The music industry can’t go more than a few days without someone breaking the internet with news of their arrest. Recently we’ve seen Boosie Badazz and Quando Rondo caught up in some serious legal drama. Now, Jacquees has joined them. On Saturday (June 24), the self-proclaimed King of R&B began trending on Twitter as an alleged mugshot hit the internet. In the photo, his face is obviously swollen, though it remains unclear exactly what resulted in such severe injuries.

As per Hollywood Unlocked, Jacquees – born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax – was arrested in Gwinnett County on Friday night. At the time, he was charged with a misdemeanour of simple battery, plus a misdemeanour charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Arrest records shown below confirm that he was booked into the local jail at 1:26 AM. The recording artist made bond just a few hours later at 8:46 AM. His amount due was set at $3,700, and he put down just $40 to secure his release.

R&B Star Arrested in Georgia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

In the time since making it out of Gwinnett County, Jacquees has been active on Instagram and even made it over to Phoenix, Arizona for his performance and after-party. He may be getting trolled over his significantly altered appearance in his mugshot, but still, the 29-year-old definitely proved his dedication to his craft.

Thankfully, Jacquees has a few weeks to recover from the incident before heading overseas on the Sincerely For You International Tour. He’ll be kicking things off in Amsterdam on July 15 and will eventually make his way down under to Australia later on in the month.

New Photo from Jacquees’ IG Story

Check out the latest photo from Jacquees’ IG Story, which shows a far less swollen face, below. Was the self-proclaimed King of R&B getting arrested on your 2023 bingo card? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

@jacquees/Instagram Story

