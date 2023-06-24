An alleged mugshot of Jacquees has hit the internet. It’s unconfirmed when the photo was taken, or what the events were leading up to it. However, fan speculation is rampant on social media, and everyone is dying to know what happened. In the shot, Jacquees has a fat lip and what appears to be the beginnings of a black eye. This has led to additional theories, with some claiming that he appears to have been in a fight before the photo was taken.

One Twitter user asks, “Which one if y’all beat up Jacquees?” “Damn somebody beat Jacquees a*s,” another adds. Other users are claiming to be upset by the mugshot of the injured artist. “That sh*t got me heated,” one fan writes, “you ok my love!!!??” They go on to tell him to “Let us know!!!” “Who beat you up because I’m coming” another fan warns. Overall, fans seem to be concerned for the “B.E.D.” singer.

Jacquees’ Alleged Mugshot

Jacquees mugshot currently going viral as he has been arrested on unknown charges pic.twitter.com/mT6Fk3Z3i6 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 24, 2023

According to Rap Alert, the artist was arrested yesterday (June 23) for charges of simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement officers. They claim that Jacquees has since been released on bond. The circumstances surrounding the arrest remain unclear.

Jacquees was arrested previously, for failing to follow orders from a police officer in 2018. He was pulled over in his Lamborghini in Miami Beach for not wearing a seat belt. Reports claim that he failed to pull over, and later failed to provide law enforcement with his driver’s license. “Do not touch me,” he reportedly told an officer, who had asked him to move to a nearby sidewalk. A report for the incidents says, “If the defendant would have complied since he was being pulled over, this incident could have been avoided.” He was arrested again that same year for driving at 116 miles per hour at 3 a.m. in Atlanta. Jacquees was pulled over, and officers searched his vehicle to find around three grams of marijuana. He was charged with speeding, reckless driving, littering, and possession of a controlled substance.

Social Media Reacts

Damn somebody beat Jacquees ass — SAGITTARIUS SO YOU KNOW IM A OPTIMIST💅🏾 (@sybarbietingz1) June 24, 2023

jacquees mug shot is crazyy 😮 — The Brat 🦋 (@MyaWiya) June 24, 2023

omg what happened to Jacquees😭 — missdgaf.🍬 (@erinshabria_) June 24, 2023

Who beat up Jacquees ?? What happened — DOLLAONE (@DollaoneNewNew) June 24, 2023

Now who punched Jacquees in the mouth like that, that mugshot is crazy 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Madam THIQUE (@Forever_Tasha) June 24, 2023

