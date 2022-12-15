This week, Jacquees ends his hiatus by releasing his new album, Sincerely For You. The last time we received a project from the R&B singer was in 2019, so his fans have been patiently waiting for new jams to add to their playlists. The album is executive produced by Future, who also adds his name to the list of features. Other artists include 21 Savage, John P. Kee, Tory Lanez, Dreezy, Summer Walker, and 6LACK.

The latter two lend their voices to “Tell Me It’s Over,” a song where Jacquees gets honest about a relationship that turned sour. The song is about staying with someone even after both parties have hurt the other and not having the strength to end things.

In our upcoming interview with Jacquees for our 12 Days of Christmas series, the singer spoke about Sincerely For You and what fans can expect.

“It’s all grown-man vibes. I’m 28 years old now,” he told HNHH exclusively. “So, the conversations are just different for everything, for me. Even the lifestyle.”

“You know, you get older, you know, you stop doing a lot of the things that you was doing before,” he continued. “I feel like that’s kind of how I did it with my lifestyle and my music. And I believe that through records, you’ll be able to tell the growth into maturity.”

Stream “Tell Me It’s Over” above and let us know what you think of Jacquees’s new single featuring Summer Walker and 6LACK.

Quotable Lyrics

I know I f*cked up, you caught me lyin’ too many times before

Took me back, I did it more

I was convinced, you was gettin’ naked and hit

By another n*gga, yeah, I was sick

I’m a player but I gotta admit

Yeah, you hurt me, but I know it ain’t as bad as I hurt you