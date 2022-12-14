Sincerely For You
- MusicJacquees On "Sincerely For You," Future As EP & Holiday Traditions For HNHH's "12 Days Of Christmas"Exclusive Interview: Jacquees has delivered his third album with features from Summer Walker, Tory Lanez, & 21 Savage. Read what he has to say about the album, leading with two stand-alone singles, maturing musically, and wanting to earn some awards in 2023.By Erika Marie
- SongsJacquees Croons Through "Tell Me It's Over" Ft. Summer Walker & 6LACKJacquees's new album "Sincerely For You" arrives Friday, executive produced by Future.By Erika Marie