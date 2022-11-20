Yesterday (November 19) we filled our Fire Emoji playlist with tons of new tracks for you to enjoy. Among the artists who caught our eye are Travis Scott, Pharrell, Chance the Rapper, and Roddy Ricch. Today (November 20), we’re turning up the heat on our R&B Season roundup. Kicking things off is the latest from Jacquees.

Ahead of his highly anticipated upcoming album, the R&B sensation has shared “Still That.” The catchy song finds him reminding us he’s just as vocally talented as ever. Famous faces set to appear on the December project include Summer Walker, Chris Brown, and 21 Savage.

Kelela channelled some sultry energy for her latest, “On the Run,” while Fousheé’s new softCORE project has been making waves as well.

Following her Time Machine album, the New Jersey native is back with more heat. Though she handled most of the songs on her own, for the sole joint track she linked up with Lil Uzi Vert to create “spend the money.”

The Weeknd hasn’t shared new music in some time, but his artist Chxrry22’s latest has been pleasing R&B lovers. “Sacrifice” landed recently, and follows the starlet’s other 2022 singles like “Call Me” and “The Falls.”

New York-based multigenre group Phony Ppl returned on Friday with an exciting album of their own. After sharing singles like “dialtone.” and “Fkn Around” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, they’ve finally given us the entirety of Euphonyus.

From Rod Wave’s new project, Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory, we’ve selected “MJ Story.” The Florida native previously promised that his earlier album would be his last “sad ass project,” and seems to have held true to his word.

Finally, a new R&B PinkPantheress joint, “Do you miss me?” can be found on this weekend’s update as well.

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below. Afterward, let us know if we missed any R&B Season jams down in the comments.