It’s been a big year for Fousheé, thanks in part to her co-writing collaboration with Steve Lacy on his No. 1 song, “Bad Habit.” Aside from that, the singer also appeared on his Gemini Rights album, landing on the pre-debut single, “Sunshine.”

Now, the 32-year-old is holding things down on her own account, following up 2021’s Time Machine with her latest full-length offering, softCORE. The 12-track project arrived on Friday (November 18), and includes just one feature from Lil Uzi Vert.

The Philadelphia native accordingly shows out on “spend the money,” which premiered ahead of the album and came along with a visually stimulating music video.

Other singles that were shared before softCORE include “i’m fine” and “supernova.”

Aside from her own body of work, Fousheé’s voice has made a handful of significant guest appearances so far in 2022. She worked with Saba on “Make Believe,” as well as Kenny Beats on “Last Words.”

Additionally, on top of the aforementioned contributions she made to Lacy’s album, the New Jersey native also helped pen titles like “Mercury” and “Cody Freestyle.”

While chatting with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, the vocalist shared some insight into softCORE. “It’s pretty literal, soft, hardcore,” she explained. “And my vulnerable side balancing out the rage in me. And it very much reflects the textures in the project. How I felt emotionally, maybe more like the hardcore side I was trying to get out in this project. Wanted to let a lot out.”

She continued, “And then the sounds, I do feel like compliment that. But that did take the forefront in how I felt. But I didn’t want it to steal the show. I still wanted to embrace the soft side and not … Each has its place. So it just became a journey of finding balance.”

Stream Fousheé’s latest album on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, share your thoughts in the comments.

softCORE Tracklist:

simmer down i’m fine bored supernova spend the money (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) die simulation unexplainable smile stupid bitch scream my name let u back in

