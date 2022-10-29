The women of R&B have been holding it down over the past few weeks, and New Jersey-born songstress Fousheé is only continuing that tradition with her latest single, “supernova.”

The brief track – loaded with unique electronic production – landed on DSPs on Friday (October 28), and precedes the “Sunshine” hitmaker’s follow-up to her 2021 debut album, time machine, which has been called Softcore and is expected to arrive next month.

In a past interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the rising starlet revealed some of her biggest songwriting influences. “My mom was raised in Jamaica and immigrated here, and her playlist was a lot of Bob Marley, a lot of Celine Dion surprisingly, a lot of Toni Braxton,” she recalled.

“I would listen to the radio growing up, so I was listening to hip-hop, R&B, pop. And then, once I started performing, the music that I was studying was more like alternative and rock, and blues and jazz, and more instrumental. I just love all those things and developed it. It kind of ended up morphing into my musical DNA,” Fousheé added.

The 32-year-old found her career rising to new heights after her “Deep End (Freestyle)” went viral on TikTok back in 2020, and has since gone on to work with names like Steve Lacy and King Princess.

Stream “supernova” on Spotify or Soundcloud below, check out the visualizer above, and check back in with HNHH on November 18th to stream Fousheé’s Softcore.

Quotable Lyrics:

Supernova high like glitter in the sky

I’m faded out my mind

Let’s make a memory

Running through my mind

I think you may be my type

Or you could be cyanide

But I’ll never leave

