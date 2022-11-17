Tomorrow, music lovers will receive new drops from Roddy Ricch, GloRilla, Rod Wave, Omerettà The Great, and countless other artists. However, this week’s crowded release slate hasn’t stopped Fousheé from promoting her forthcoming album. The “Deep End” singer’s highly anticipated softCORE record is set to release at midnight via Trackmasters Entertainment and RCA Records. It’s led by the singles “i’m fine” and “supernova,” and ahead of softCORE’s release, Fousheé has shared one more track. The last-minute single is titled “spend the money,” and it boasts a guest feature from Lil Uzi Vert.

Singer Foushee performs onstage during the Smokin Grooves Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Fousheé taps Lil Uzi Vert for her new “spend the money” single.

Fousheé’s last-minute delivery of “spend the money” should undoubtedly get fans excited. With a Lil Uzi Vert guest feature in tow, the single is Fousheé’s most Hip-Hop-leaning offering from softCORE yet. Nevertheless, the song — like most of the time machine artist’s music — is still considerably genre-less.

The three-and-a-half-minute single kicks off with a glitchy guitar riff that is both electrifying and moderately unsettling. Fousheé sounds detached from the track during her verse, but when the hook rolls in, her presence is significantly stronger. Furthermore, the hook gives a major nod to the song’s title. Despite the vulnerable nature of the songwriting that leads up to the hook, Fousheé just emotionlessly sings “Spend that money, baby, spend that money, yeah.”

Surprisingly, the song doesn’t really ramp up when Lil Uzi Vert pops in for his guest verse. Compared to Fousheé, Uzi’s delivery is almost equally as mellow and low-energy. Despite the detached and underwhelming nature of “spend the money,” it holds up with all things considered. From its mesmerizing production to the artists’ brooding deliveries, the track illustrates the disheartening reality of choosing money over love.

In conclusion, “spend the money” may not be the most exciting pre-release single for Fousheé’s new album, but it will be interesting to see how it works within the sonic realm of softCORE.

Quotable Lyrics

This morning I was dead, thoughts was in my head, yeah

Made my own bed, left your text on read, yeah

Didn’t take my meds, switched it out with PEDs

Looked at no review instead, should’ve covered all of your treads

Give Fousheé’s new Lil Uzi Vert-assisted single a listen below. After you check it out, let us know in the comments if “spend the money” has you ready for softCORE.