Just in time for R&B season, Phony Ppl has returned with a follow-up to their 2018 album, mō’zā-ik. On Friday (November 18), the musical group finally dropped off their Euphonyus project, complete with guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, JoJo, Leon Thomas, and more.

For thee Houston Hottie’s part, she showed out on the previously released title, “Fkn Around.” As Rated R&B notes, it eventually went on to peak at No. 9 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. This marks the New York-based collective’s first top-10 single on this chart, along with a placement on the R&B radio (formerly Adult Contemporary Radio) roundup.

“We had no clue that [this song] was going to be something that the radio would be interested in,” vocalist Elbee Thrie previously told the outlet in the spring of 2020. “Or [even] something that would be top 10 worthy on Billboard charts. It’s a blessing, honestly,” he surprisingly noted.

Phony Ppl has correspondingly described their new album as “a harmonic celebration of sound and colour through rhythm and melody; a jubilant event where you acknowledge the beauty of sound through concert/dance/ living.”

The artists added, “Long before we were born, we made a vow to never make the same album twice, and this is another chapter in the evolution of who yaBoy phony ppl Grows up to be! It’s enticement, it’s about comfort, familiarity and the safety and security that comes with that.”

Upon making its debut earlier this weekend, Euphonyus reached No. 1 on the iTunes R&B/Soul Albums chart.

Before the day is up, stream Phony Ppl’s new album on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which titles are your favourite down in the comments.

Euphonyus Tracklist:

dialtone. take it easy. splashin. love just died. warmest winter. been away. try. (feat. JoJo) don’t knock & common courtesy. to get home. (feat. Leon Thomas & The Soul Rebels) Fkn Around (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Nowhere But Up what it feels like. (feat. The Soul Rebels)

[Via]