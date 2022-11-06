Phony Ppl – a Brooklyn-based collective made up of members Elbee Thrie, Aja Grant, Matthew “MaffYuu” Byas, Elijah Rawk, and Bari Bass – is back, delivering a new single called “dialtone.” before dropping off their EUPHONYUS album later this month via 300 Entertainment.

If the track sounds familiar, it’s likely because it was previewed on the fifth season of Issa Rae’s HBO series, Insecure earlier this year, captivating listeners with its feel-good funk grove.

The eye-catching video released in accompaniment with the song was drawn and created by the group’s bass player, Bari.

“Lyrically written in a split screen, ‘dialtone.’ is actually two different songs at once,” Phony Ppl explained in a press release. “One song (the cause) is about a guy realizing space is only expanding between him and his lover.”

They continued, “The other song (the effect) is about a relationship that only exists in the mind of said guy. Either way, there’s something wrong! Did thrifted. Either way, sig to the cause, whistle to the effect and dance to both at once.”

Just last month Phony Ppl shared their first musical release of 2022, a track called “Nowhere But Up” and its accompanying music video which is due to land on EUPHONYUS when it debuts on November 18th.

Another previously shared song that fans will hear on the forthcoming record is “Fkn Around” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which accumulated 1M streams during its first week out.

Stream Phony Ppl’s “dialtone.” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and if you’re looking for more R&B tracks, check out our weekly playlist update here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ooh, what’s a motherf*cka ‘spouse to do

When his girl is on the loose

He thought he had nothing to lose

And I might be a little f*cked up in the head, I think