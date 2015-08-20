Phony Ppl
- Original ContentTop 20 R&B Albums Of 2022We bring you the HNHH staff's Top 20 R&B Albums of the Year (in no particular order). Did your favs make the cut?By Erika Marie
- MixtapesPhony Ppl Connects With JoJo, Megan Thee Stallion, & More On On Their "Euphonyus" AlbumThe 12-track effort is a follow-up to 2018's sophomore project, "mō’zā-ik."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsPhony Ppl Get Ready For Their "EUPHONYUS" Album With "dialtone." SingleThe Brooklyn-based collective is due to drop their new project on November 18th.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPhony Ppl & Joey Bada$$ Team Up For Smooth Single "On My Shit"Phony Ppl and Joey Bada$$ bring the vibes with their latest collaborative effort, "On My Shit."By Alexander Cole
- NewsPhony Ppl & Megan Thee Stallion Wash Whips In "Fkn Around" VisualsMegan Thee Stallion joins Phony Ppl in the new music video for their collab, "Fkn Around."By Lynn S.
- NewsPhony Ppl & Megan Thee Stallion Get Funky On "Fkn Around"On the creep.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosPhony Ppl Deliver On Cheerful "123" VideoPhony Ppl bring supplement to their track.By Milca P.
- Music VideosPhony Ppl Still Love The Moon In "Way Too Far" VideoPhony Ppl return with "Way Too Far" video.By Milca P.
- MixtapesStream Phony Ppl's New Project "Mō'zā-ik"Phony Ppl have been jamming since the year 2008.By Devin Ch
- SongsPhony Ppl Preview New Album "mō’zā-ik" With "Way Too Far"Phony Ppl are readying their newest project.By Milca P.
- NewsPhony Ppl Strike Out Big At The Bodega On "Before You Get A Boyfriend"Phony Ppl live to fight another day on "Before You Get a Boyfriend."By Devin Ch
- NewsPhony Ppl "Why iii Love The Moon" VideoWatch Phony Ppl's new video for "Why iii Love The Moon."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTo Keep The LiGhts On. (Sex Sells).Phony Ppl drops off "To Keep The LiGhts On. (Sex Sells)."By Danny Schwartz