Yesterday (November 5), we unleashed our Fire Emoji playlist weekly update on you, complete with new music from Drake, 21 Savage, Vado, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Boldy James, and more. Now that Sunday has rolled around, it’s time to show you what’s happening on our R&B Season round-up.

After teaming up with Summer Walker for “Better Thangs” just a few weeks ago, dancer extraordinaire Ciara has returned with a remix. “F.N.F.” hitmaker GloRilla was the lucky artist tapped to join the R&B divas on their song – needless to say, she killed it.

Another remix came in this weekend from John Legend, who connected with Sebastian Yatra on his “Nervous – Remix,” which has quickly become a big hit amongst listeners.

As he prepares for the arrival of his forthcoming album, Jamaican vocalist Masego has dropped off a new single to set the R&B Season mood, this one called “Say You Want Me.”

“Let me get lost in the lost in the night / Two years I’ve been sufferin’ but I fought for you right,” he croons. “I never wanna see you if I’m not in your life / In case, I’m on my way, XOX, I’m on my way.”

On the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Burna Boy’s “Alone” stood out to us, following Rihanna’s appearance on last weekend’s list thanks to her work on “Lift Me Up.”

Coco Jones showed out for the female artists with her debut What I Didn’t Tell You EP on Friday (November 4), and Zach Zoya’s “Come By Here” has been making waves on DSPs since it landed.

Our final suggestion for your R&B Season streaming pleasure is Q’s “Today.”

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below, and let us know which of this week’s new additions is your favourite down in the comments.