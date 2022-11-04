It’s been a relatively quiet year for “Tadow” hitmaker Masego, whose only appearance on our site in 2022 came from his work alongside Tank And The Bangas and Alex Isley on a song called “Black Folk” back in February.

Before we usher in a fresh start in January, the Jamaican-born singer has unleashed a rhythmic new track called “Say You Want Me,” which features vocals from Ambré, Ari PenSmith, Mannywellz, and Destin Conrad.

It was produced by P2J (known for working with names like Beyoncé and Burna Boy) and E.Y. (who has worked with Drake and Childish Gambino in the past).

The new arrival is the first single to land from Masego’s forthcoming studio album, and it finds his sultry vocals smoothly floating over the catchy song, which arrived today (November 4) via EQT Recordings/Capitol Records.

“Let me get lost in the lost in the night / Two years I’ve been sufferin’ but I fought for you right / I never wanna see you if I’m not in your life,” the 29-year-old sings.

It remains unclear exactly when we can expect Masego’s follow-up to 2020’s Studying Abroad EP, though his fans have made it clear that they’re ready for whatever he’s got in store for them.

Stream “Say You Want Me” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what your thoughts are down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me get lost in the lost in the night

Two years I’ve been sufferin’ but I fought for you right

I never wanna see you if I’m not in your life

In case, I’m on my way, XOX, I’m on my way

It’s alright, I’m on my way, I’m on my way like