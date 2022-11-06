Coco Jones is a multi-hyphenate. She stars in Peacock’s hit TV show Bel-Air, and with her new EP What I Didn’t Tell You, she’s proven she’s also a serious singer. The debut project from Jones is as multifarious as Jones herself, at some points sexy, at others foreboding, and, at others still, triumphant.

“What I Didn’t Tell You is all about the stories that happen off camera,” said the actor/singer. “This project will hopefully share my real life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them. Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

“Headline,” the opening track, puts Coco’s best foot forward. “This ain’t funny this ain’t satire,” she warns. “You gon’ end up as a headline / if you end up on my bad side.” The song’s smooth instrumental sands the edges off Coco’s intimidating lyrics, highlighting just how quick she can turn on you. “Better watch your step, I’m a landmine,” she croons.

Jones has already released a music video for one of the singles off the seven-song project, “ICU.” The track is equal parts sultry and mournful, and the visuals match the vibe.

Jones has talked about what the song means to her. “‘ICU’ is about the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed,” Jones said. “Growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time.”

Also, “Double Back” is also a standout track on the project, produced by London On Da Track. The super producer brings a grooving beat with a dry snare hit and ambient synth. “Can’t make up my mind,” Jones belts over the instrumental, detailing indecision and uncertainty in a tumultuous relationship.

Tracklist

Headline Caliber Crazy For Me Double Back ICU No Chaser Spend It

