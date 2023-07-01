New Music From Tinashe & Roy Woods Appears On Our “R&B Season” Update: Stream

Mario, Lil Wayne, and Tyga’s “Main One” landed on our latest playlist update too.

BYHayley Hynes


Before we say goodbye to yet another weekend, we’ve got a handful of hot new tracks to share with you on our R&B Season playlist. Last Sunday it was Justin Timberlake’s sensual return on Coco Jones’ “ICU (Remix)” that pulled at our heartstrings, but today (July 23), it’s Mario’s turn to take the lead. The renowned vocalist connected with Lil Wayne and Tyga for his latest, “Main One,” which landed alongside an accompanying visual on New Music Friday. After that comes another noteworthy collaboration from some of R&B’s finest – Ty Dolla Sign and Chris Brown – called “Motion (Remix).”

This week’s update is far more male-dominated than we’ve seen in the past, but music lovers definitely aren’t complaining. Holding it down for the women is Tinashe, who’s making her mark on “Talk To Me Nice,” as well as the ever-ethereal Snoh Aalegra. The latter’s new single is called “Be My Summer,” and it’s the perfect seasonal love song to send to anyone who’s weighing on your mind romantically at this time.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Our recommendations don’t stop there. Canada’s Roy Woods continues to impress us with his string of singles that have landed so far in 2023. Recent efforts include “Young Boy Problems” and “Don’t Mind Me,” but as July comes to a close he’s back with “Test What I Know.” If you’re looking for something sure to set the mood for a night of dancing, Burna Boy and Byron Messia’s “Talibans II” will surely do the trick. Elsewhere, our final pick of the week comes from “GOD DID” collaborator Fridayy, who proudly flexes his vocal chops on “When It Comes To You.”

If any of those sound like your jam, you can stream the entirety of this weekend’s R&B Season update exclusively on Spotify. Are there any recent arrivals that you think we missed? Let us know in the comments, and check out HNHH‘s favourite new rap releases on our Fire Emoji playlist at the link below.

