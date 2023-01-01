Fridayy Declares That No One Compares “When It Comes To You” On New Single

Soul and commitment take center stage on this tender cut.

When it comes to the current field of R&B, few artists have the current buzz and anticipation behind them that Fridayy has. Moreover, the “GOD DID” singer is gearing up for the release of his debut studio album sometime in August, and had a big day on Friday (July 21) to get the ball rolling. Not only did he pull up to Rolling Loud Miami to perform for his fans, but he also released the new single “When It Comes To You” with an accompanying music video. As many fans probably expect, this song is a showcase of the Philadelphia artist’s vocal talents and penchant for gorgeous harmonies. While he hasn’t gotten married yet, he leans heavily into themes of commitment and loyalty through not just the lyrics, but the marriage-themed visuals as well.

Furthermore, this loving and tender narrative benefitted from the production on “When It Comes To You.” Slow and warm guitars lead the track’s melody, with ghostly background vocals establishing the atmosphere. Fridayy also harmonizes with a choir on multiple instances on this cut, highlighting the vocal melodies to make a catchy and climactic chorus. In addition, the percussive elements on this single fall well within standards of slow-burning and crisp R&B production. It ultimately makes for a relaxed but peaceful jam that’s as lustful as it is caring, and as sultry as it is emotive.

Fridayy’s “When It Comes To You”: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, this is surely the start of what could be a massive moment for the musician with his new album coming soon. After all, a lot of his acclaim in the industry came before he even released his debut EP. As such, this new single suggests that this is his year, and that fans will be eating good very soon. If you haven’t heard “When It Comes To You” yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout lines below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Fridayy.

Quotable Lyrics
All eyes on me, got me feelin’ like Pac, but I do it all for you
Don’t get caught up in them lies before you know the truth
I’d be down to risk it all if you ask me to
Ain’t playin’ with your heart ’cause that’s too much to lose

