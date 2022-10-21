His recent appearances on Lil Baby’s “Forever” and DJ Khaled’s “God Did” thrust Fridayy to new heights in his career. The instrumentalist grew up playing the likes of the piano, guitar, bass, trumpet, and drums, so his love of music runs deep. His haunting vocals have captivated a new audience of admirers, and on Friday (October 21), Fridayy released his debut EP, Lost in Melody.

The seven-track EP hosts only one feature from Vory, and five of those songs were produced by Fridayy, himself.

“During the process of making this project, I felt it was important to introduce myself from a place of honesty,” he said of the record. “My approach was to tell not just the great parts but also shine a spotlight on the struggles of grinding while still trying to pursue your dreams. Each track tells a different part of my journey, and I hope it allows fans and even the common listener to know exactly ‘Who Is Fridayy.’”

