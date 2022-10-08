Fridayy is a singer, songwriter, and producer born and raised in Philly. Born Francis LeBlanc, the artist’s passion for music started in the church. He then taught himself to play many instruments, including the piano, bass, trumpet, and drums.

Since discovering his passion, Fridayy has worked with some of the hottest people in the industry. He recently worked on DJ Khaled’s God Did album and Chris Brown’s Breezy project. Now, he’s focusing on his own craft.

On October 5, he released his debut single, “Don’t Give Up On Me.” In the three-minute song, the artist used intriguing melodies and passionate lyrics to capture the hearts of his listeners. He talked about begging his lover to stay with him despite the hard times they might face in their relationship– a topic that thousands of people can relate to.

Fridayy is determined to take over the R&B genre with his gentle yet bold approach. Stream the record on the platforms below.

Quotable Lyrics

If you riding with me, ride until we crash out

I need your loyalty, because I see love done ran out

If we get blocked on the road, let’s find a different route

I’m too deep into this sh*t, I cannot walk out