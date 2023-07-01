Ty Dolla $ign is an artist who has always been great at making music that you can vibe to. His r&b stylings have had people tapping into his music for years. Moreover, he has some pretty legendary features at this point. He can use his voice as an instrument, and fans love to hear whatever he is cooking up. However, it has been quite a while since we have gotten a new project from him. With the summer underway, now would be a good time for him to drop one.

That said, Ty did give us a wonderful song with “Motion” just a couple of months ago. Overall, this was an amazing track in which we got a banger made for the club. From the gorgeous vocals to the rhythms within the production, this was a song that was made with dancing in mind. Fans have been giving the track a lot of attention, and now, it seems to have gotten a remix.

Read More: Ty Dolla Sign & Wiz Khalifa’s Latest Collab, “You,” Is Here: Stream

Ty Dolla $ign x Chris Brown

Although the track didn’t necessarily need a feature, it now has one. Of course, that feature is from none other than Chris Brown. Overall, you know what you’re getting when it comes to Chris Brown. He is always going to bring out some solid vocals with some added flare. As for the production here, all of it stays the same, although there are some added vocal layers to Ty’s verses and hook.

Hopefully, with this remix in tow, we get some new information on Ty Dolla $ign’s new album. “Motion” has proven to be an incredible single, and we would love to hear more of this vibe. Let us know what you think of this new remix, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Quotable Lyrics:

Something takes a hold now when we dancin’

Bodies ’round us caught up in the wave

Sometimes it’s like playin’ ’round with magic

But let it take you, let it take you all the way

Read More: Ty Dolla $ign Announces “more motion less emotion” Tour