Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign are two artists who have been holding the music industry down for over a decade now. Even with his recent pelvis injury, the Taylor Gang artist isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon, sharing his See Ya mixtape earlier this month to remind us he’s still got it. To follow that, Khalifa returned on New Music Friday (June 30) to drop off his latest single, “You,” in collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign who recently announced a tour of his own.

This obviously isn’t the first time we’ve heard the West Coast-based duo link up on the track. “Sitting Pretty,” “Hope,” and “Something New” are all past fan favourites, not to mention “Or Nah” with The Weeknd and DJ Mustard. On “You,” the two lyricists call out a lover who has a talent for making themselves the centre of attention at every opportunity. “Say it loud / Said I should just fade out / But everything ain’t all about you,” Ty Dolla’s voice croons on the chorus.

Wiz Khalifa Follows See Ya Mixtape with “You”

For his part, Khalifa tries to charm his presumably pissed-off partner with compliments like, “How your waist so small with an a** so fat?” after finding his belongings thrown out in the streets. In our opinion it doesn’t top their past efforts, but still, “You” is a fun addition to any R&B party playlists you’ll be putting together over the coming months.

Check out Wiz Khalifa's "You" featuring Ty Dolla Sign on YouTube above, or add it to your Spotify/Apple Music playlist. Are you a fan of the pair's latest release, or do their older collaborations still have your attention?

Quotable Lyrics:

D**n, why be like that?

How your waist so small with an a** so fat?

Why you throw all my clothes in the street like that?

Was only gone for a month, the house gon’ be right back