Ty Dolla $ign is skipping a summer tour this year and instead taking off later in 2023. The rapper and singer just announced a massive 31-date tour. The tour starts on September 15th in San Diego with an opening show at Soma. From there is squeezes quite a few shows in a pretty short amount of time. The tour wraps up shortly over a month later with a San Francisco show on October 27th. Ty is bringing Symba and Leon Thomas with him throughout the tour as openers.

Ty Dolla $ign made the announcement with an Instagram post earlier today. The caption reads “More Motion Less Emotion tour coming to a city near you.” The post has already racked up over 10k likes and the comments are filled with fans picking out which of the shows they plan on attending. The tour is named after Ty’s newest single “Motion” an incredibly smooth new song he earlier this month. The song is set to serve as the lead single for a still unnamed new EP that’s expected to drop this summer.

Ty Dolla $ign’s Fall Tour

Last month several demos and alternative versions of Drake songs leaked, including one with a Ty Dolla $ign verse. The track “Jaded” from Drake’s album Scorpion was co-written by Ty and a new leaked version of the track features a full verse that he recorded for the song. Late last year following reports that he had been hospitalized for injuries that came from skating, Ty shared a video of the incident. The scary video sees the rapper falling backwards and the back of his head making impact with the ground.

Ty Dolla $ign has long been rap’s undisputed feature king and this year is no different. He’s appeared on new albums from Tink, Daniel Caesar, and Lil Pump already just six months into the year. He’s also appeared on a number of new singles, most notably Alesso’s song “Caught A Body.” Which of Ty’s upcoming tour dates do you plan on attending? Let us know in the comment section below.

